Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $391.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58. Puma Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $14.14.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 451.50%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 72,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 15.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 57,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

