Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Issued By Piper Sandler

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HRMY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $26.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.16. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.