Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.74 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TGTX. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $34.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average of $43.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 2.28. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $56.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 97.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

