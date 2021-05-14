Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Aterian, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ATER)

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Aterian in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aterian’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATER. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Aterian from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Aterian from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ATER opened at $12.44 on Thursday. Aterian has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $48.99.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

