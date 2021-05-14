Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Century Aluminum Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Century Aluminum in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the industrial products company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CENX. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 2.56. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $19.60.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.80 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

