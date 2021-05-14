Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Boston Properties, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.73.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $106.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.63. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $110.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 55.92%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Boston Properties by 730.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

