Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Cut by Analyst

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.48). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IOVA. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.59.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03).

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,726,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,828 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,010,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,288,000 after acquiring an additional 82,066 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,382,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,534,000 after acquiring an additional 452,991 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,345,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,250,000 after acquiring an additional 921,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,302,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,885,000 after acquiring an additional 878,823 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

