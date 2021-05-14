Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Lifted by Wedbush

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Playtika in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Playtika’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Playtika from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen began coverage on Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Playtika presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.79. Playtika has a 1-year low of $23.13 and a 1-year high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.07 million. Playtika’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Playtika during the first quarter worth approximately $233,980,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Playtika during the first quarter worth approximately $44,908,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Playtika during the first quarter worth approximately $29,577,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Playtika during the first quarter worth approximately $20,408,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Playtika during the first quarter worth approximately $11,469,000.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

