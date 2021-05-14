Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Raised by Analyst

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prothena in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prothena’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.94) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.75) EPS.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,615.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PRTA. Royal Bank of Canada raised Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Prothena from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Prothena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Shares of PRTA opened at $21.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $865.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.71. Prothena has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $28.66.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $18,156,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $192,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Prothena in the first quarter worth $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prothena in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Prothena by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Prothena in the first quarter worth $325,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Prothena by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

