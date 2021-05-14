Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Tecnoglass Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tecnoglass in a research report issued on Sunday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TGLS. Raymond James upgraded Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tecnoglass has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average of $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 758,240 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 834,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after acquiring an additional 151,884 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 76,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

