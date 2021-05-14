Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Issued By William Blair

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for CNA Financial in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. William Blair also issued estimates for CNA Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CNA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

CNA stock opened at $47.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CNA Financial has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $49.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CNA Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,898,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,814,000 after buying an additional 163,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CNA Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,864,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,203,000 after buying an additional 253,192 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in CNA Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,478,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,986,000 after buying an additional 68,295 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CNA Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,091,000 after buying an additional 42,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CNA Financial by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,266,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,503,000 after buying an additional 141,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 9,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $423,895.82. Also, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $456,276.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,393.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.34%.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.