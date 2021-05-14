Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Malvern Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Malvern Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Malvern Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:MLVF opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $138.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.03. Malvern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.88.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 5.65%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Malvern Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Malvern Bancorp worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

