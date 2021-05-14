Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for The Wendy’s Company Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for The Wendy’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on WEN. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.46.

WEN opened at $22.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.63.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 14,248.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,970 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,948,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,945 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,083,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

