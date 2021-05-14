Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Air Products and Chemicals in a research report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.25. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APD. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.13.

APD stock opened at $299.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $287.35 and a 200 day moving average of $276.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $219.52 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.