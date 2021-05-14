Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for International Game Technology PLC Increased by Analyst (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of International Game Technology in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.34. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. FMR LLC boosted its position in International Game Technology by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Game Technology by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,173,000 after acquiring an additional 384,233 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in International Game Technology by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 362,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 124,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

