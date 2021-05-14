Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Raised by Truist Securiti

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marriott International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on MAR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $139.27 on Friday. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.27. The company has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 262.78 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,513,241.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 113.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.