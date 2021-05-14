Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Lowered by Analyst

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nautilus in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Nautilus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

NLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

Shares of NLS stock opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $505.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.06. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.40 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. Nautilus’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Nautilus news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 8,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $168,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nautilus by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Nautilus by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

