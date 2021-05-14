Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Cut by Analyst

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Switch in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Switch’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SWCH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist initiated coverage on Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $18.12 on Thursday. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.40 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Switch by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,160 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Switch by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,758,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,589 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Switch by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,772,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,128,000 after acquiring an additional 269,980 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Switch by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,034,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,048,000 after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Switch by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,359,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,631,000 after acquiring an additional 899,075 shares in the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $1,824,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 578,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,158.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,514,069 shares in the company, valued at $43,744,800.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Switch’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

