Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for VIZIO, Inc. (NYSE:VZIO) Lowered by Analyst

VIZIO, Inc. (NYSE:VZIO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for VIZIO in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for VIZIO’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

VZIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

NYSE VZIO opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.13. VIZIO has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $505.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.20 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,989,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,850,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,583,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000.

In other news, CEO William Wei Wang sold 341,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $6,690,133.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 581,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $12,212,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,576,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,101,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,811,576 shares of company stock valued at $36,296,438 over the last quarter.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

