Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Walker & Dunlop in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.41. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WD. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $100.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 187.94, a current ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.27. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $32.32 and a 52 week high of $114.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,167,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,896,000 after acquiring an additional 352,168 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4,660.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $202,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $52,662.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total value of $828,366.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 133,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,563,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,136 shares of company stock worth $9,959,020. 9.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

