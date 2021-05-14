Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. William Blair also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.34 EPS.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.05.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

AXSM stock opened at $60.03 on Wednesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 9.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 2.59.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman purchased 500 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $29,329,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,064,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,167,000 after buying an additional 341,335 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 689.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 322,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after purchasing an additional 281,941 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $22,397,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $11,921,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

