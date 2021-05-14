Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given New $223.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $223.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on QRVO. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.70.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo stock opened at $166.85 on Wednesday. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $93.31 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 414.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Qorvo by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Qorvo by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.