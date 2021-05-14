Quantstamp 1-Day Volume Tops $1.15 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Quantstamp coin can now be purchased for $0.0769 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantstamp has a market cap of $54.88 million and $1.15 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00091212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00020073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $627.49 or 0.01223286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00068825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00113991 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00063487 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp (CRYPTO:QSP) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

