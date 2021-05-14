Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Lowered to C$38.00 at Scotiabank

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.91% from the company’s current price.

QBR.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Quebecor in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Quebecor to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.29.

QBR.B traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$33.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.96. Quebecor has a 12 month low of C$27.95 and a 12 month high of C$36.26.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

