Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Lowered to C$38.00 at Scotiabank

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.91% from the company’s current price.

QBR.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Quebecor in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Quebecor to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.29.

QBR.B traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$33.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.96. Quebecor has a 12 month low of C$27.95 and a 12 month high of C$36.26.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

