QunQun Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.19 Million (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One QunQun coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QunQun has a market cap of $7.19 million and $1.46 million worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QunQun has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QunQun Coin Profile

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

