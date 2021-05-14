R. F. Lafferty Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

R. F. Lafferty restated their hold rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $49.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.75.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $34.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.17. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.23 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,749,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,966,537,000 after buying an additional 22,916,472 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,427,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,473,000 after buying an additional 1,925,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,375,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,434,000 after buying an additional 147,500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,891,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,586,000 after buying an additional 823,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,545,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,017,000 after buying an additional 43,481 shares during the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

