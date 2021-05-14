Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

METC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a market cap of $215.40 million, a PE ratio of 97.40 and a beta of 1.06. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 18.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 370,289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 14,855 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 228.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 33,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

