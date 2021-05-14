RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells $48,167.12 in Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $48,167.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dirk G. Brockstedt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, May 5th, Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,084 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $44,931.04.

RAPT Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,004. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $41.86. The company has a market capitalization of $474.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.06). Equities analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 25,538 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. 65.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.