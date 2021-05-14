Ravencoin (RVN) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and $103.23 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00089876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.84 or 0.00604953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00091428 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00019849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.05 or 0.00233059 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,769,810,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.