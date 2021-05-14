Raymond James Boosts T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $146.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $145.00 to $146.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.35.

TMUS opened at $138.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $172.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $140.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Insiders sold 206,277 shares of company stock worth $27,392,494 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $3,012,719,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 796.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $285,549,000 after buying an additional 2,024,965 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 70.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,671,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $459,988,000 after buying an additional 1,511,156 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,742,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $844,781,000 after buying an additional 1,193,202 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,442,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,056,898,000 after buying an additional 1,040,364 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

