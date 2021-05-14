Raymond James Boosts XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $155.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on XPO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.23.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of XPO stock opened at $142.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 174.19, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.59. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $149.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,331.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 449,830 shares of company stock valued at $56,391,645 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 26,573 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $6,243,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.