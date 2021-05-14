Raymond James Increases CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$79.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$75.00 to C$79.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.50.

TSE CCL.B traded up C$0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$68.95. 90,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,120. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.82. The firm has a market cap of C$12.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$70.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$63.48. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of C$39.03 and a 52-week high of C$72.49.

In other news, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.27, for a total value of C$3,363,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 625,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$42,111,164.73. Also, Senior Officer Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.72, for a total value of C$111,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$637,938. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,437.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

