Raymond James Increases Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $117.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.11% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.
Shares of RSG opened at $110.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.97. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $113.28.
In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Insiders have sold a total of 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.
Further Reading: What is operating income?
Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.