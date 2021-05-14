Raymond James Increases Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $117.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of RSG opened at $110.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.97. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $113.28.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Insiders have sold a total of 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

