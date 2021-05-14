Raymond James Raises Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target to C$38.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Home Capital Group from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.57.

Shares of Home Capital Group stock traded up C$0.28 on Friday, reaching C$36.41. The stock had a trading volume of 109,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,038. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.34. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$16.14 and a 1 year high of C$36.84.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$139.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$133.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group will post 4.5799999 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

