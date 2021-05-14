Raymond James Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ensign Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.90) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.30). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.30 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ESI. Atb Cap Markets raised Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.40 price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.34.

Shares of TSE ESI opened at C$1.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.06. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.60. The company has a market cap of C$164.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$201.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$197.30 million.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.