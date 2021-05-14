Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $164.68 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $166.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.43 and its 200 day moving average is $139.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.29.

In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

