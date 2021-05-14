Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DG opened at $205.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $225.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.36. The stock has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.54.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

