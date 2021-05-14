Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $613,000 Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Post were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Post by 18,150.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Post in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Post in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in Post in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

Shares of POST opened at $116.85 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,893.70 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.64 and a 200-day moving average of $100.99.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Post’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

