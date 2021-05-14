Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $789,000 Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,981,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,253 shares of company stock valued at $8,163,413. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $93.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.03. The stock has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

