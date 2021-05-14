Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 103.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.93 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.37.

