Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $118.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.63 and its 200 day moving average is $97.50. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.07 and a 52-week high of $121.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,542,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,834.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

