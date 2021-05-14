Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 2,410 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,068 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 93,780 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 48,229 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $2,208,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 134,565 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,394 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,946,612.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,126,476 shares of company stock worth $74,570,929. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $41.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $61.21 billion, a PE ratio of -466.28 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,500.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on FCX. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

