Raymond James Weighs in on Converge Technology Solutions Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.75 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Converge Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.69.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$7.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.76. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$1.21 and a 1-year high of C$7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -170.73.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

