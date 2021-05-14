Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Down 4.2% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) fell 4.2% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $21.30 and last traded at $21.30. 910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 570,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.23.

The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.09).

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on RXRX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.