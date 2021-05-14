ReddCoin (RDD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $215.08 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $215.08 million and $826,711.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,878.36 or 1.00633148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00049064 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $806.64 or 0.01595475 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $378.66 or 0.00748963 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00011921 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.88 or 0.00403254 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.80 or 0.00250805 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006574 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

