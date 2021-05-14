Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Redfin from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Redfin in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research lowered Redfin from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.87.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. Redfin has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.36 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.01 and its 200 day moving average is $66.47.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $490,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,072 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,140.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $298,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,216.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,850 shares of company stock worth $5,577,443. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Redfin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Redfin by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 21.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 62.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

