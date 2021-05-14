REDW Wealth LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

REDW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 101 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,229.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,323.30 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,238.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,954.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

