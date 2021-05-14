REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered REGENXBIO from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.11.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.28. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average of $39.41.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 63.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. Analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REGENXBIO (RGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.