Ren Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $97.05 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Ren has a total market capitalization of $855.66 million and $97.05 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ren has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ren coin can currently be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00001673 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00091212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00020073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $627.49 or 0.01223286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00068825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00113991 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00063487 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,163,051 coins. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The official website for Ren is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

