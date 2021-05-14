Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Sold by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REGI opened at $57.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.44. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

